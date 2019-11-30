Clear
Wreck shuts down westbound lanes of Sparkman Drive

Huntsville Police blocked off the westbound lanes of Sparkman Drive near Oakwood Road while they worked to clear the wreck on Saturday afternoon.
Huntsville Police warned drivers about the wreck at 4:21 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A wreck involving multiple vehicles shut down the westbound lanes of Sparkman Drive near the intersection of Oakwood Road Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville Police sent out an alert on the wreck at 4:21 p.m. on Saturday and advised drivers to use an alternate route while they work to clear the scene.

WAAY 31 News is working to determine if there were any injuries involved in the wreck.

