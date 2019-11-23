1 dead, 4 injured in wreck at Pulaski Pike and Routt Road intersection

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirms one person was killed in the two-vehicle wreck.

Four other people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition, another is in serious condition, and two others have non-life threatening injuries. According to HEMSI, one of the patients with non-life threatening injuries is a child. The exact age is unknown.

HEMSI officials say one person was ejected from one of the vehicles during the wreck. They also confirmed that at least one person was trapped in a vehicle and the Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

The intersection will remain closed while investigators process the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

A wreck shut down traffic in all directions at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Routt Road, according to Huntsville Police.

They are investigating a traffic accident that happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.