Clear
BREAKING NEWS Wreck temporarily shuts down eastbound, northbound traffic at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 1 Morgan County inmate recaptured, 1 sought Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Wreck shuts down eastbound, northbound traffic at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 5:22 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2020 5:47 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

UPDATE 5:44:

Easbound and northbound lanes are back open, according to Huntsville Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A wreck shut down the northbound and eastbound traffic at the intersection of Mastin Lake and Pulaski Pike Saturday evening. 

Huntsville Police responded to the wreck along with paramedics with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) around 4:50 p.m.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time. 

WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events