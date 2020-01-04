Wreck shuts down eastbound, northbound traffic at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike

UPDATE 5:44:

Easbound and northbound lanes are back open, according to Huntsville Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A wreck shut down the northbound and eastbound traffic at the intersection of Mastin Lake and Pulaski Pike Saturday evening.

Huntsville Police responded to the wreck along with paramedics with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) around 4:50 p.m.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.