Wreck shuts down all lanes of Governors Drive in Huntsville

Huntsville police are detouring traffic on Governors Drive after a vehicle hit a traffic pole at Governors Place around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. All lanes of Governors Drive are shut down at Governors Place.

Traffic is being diverted onto Big Cove Road from Bassett Street and Parkhill Road.

Police said no one was injured but the wreck casued the traffic lights to fall onto the road. Crews with Huntsville Utilities are currently working to get the traffic lights fixed.

Police are not sure when lanes will be reopened.