Wreck on Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur causes traffic delays

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 1:08 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Police are now letting northbound traffic go around the scene.

Decatur police say a wreck on the Hudson Memorial Bridge has caused northbound traffic to be temporarily shut down. The department says drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Police say Air Evac is en route to the wreck. For live traffic alerts, click here.

