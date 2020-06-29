Wreck involving multiple vehicles, possible death blocks traffic on Highway 72 in Bridgeport

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says eastbound lanes are closed Monday afternoon on Highway 72 at County Road 69 in Bridgeport due to a major wreck.

Authorities are directing eastbound traffic into the westbound lanes, as of 2:18 p.m.

Stevenson police are at the scene investigating. Alabama State Troopers say they’re told it involves multiple vehicles and a possible fatality. A trooper is at the scene to assist.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.