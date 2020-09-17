All lanes of Highway 43 in Lauderdale County reopen after wreck

UPDATE: According to state troopers, both lanes of Highway 43 reopened around 6:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: According to state troopers, Highway 43 in Lauderdale County is down to one lane in both directions after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. The wreck happened south of County Road 170, just north of Killen.

Troopers said the 18-wheeler turned on its side and another car hit the trailer. Minor injuries were reported and state road crews are on the scene. Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays.

According to their Facebook page, the Killen Fire Department responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning and the southbound lane was completely blocked.