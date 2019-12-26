Clear
BREAKING NEWS Wreck involving 18-wheeler causing back up on Highway 72 in Scottsboro Full Story

Wreck involving 18-wheeler causing back up on Highway 72 in Scottsboro

Both westbound lanes of Highway 72 are blocked due to a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler in Scottsboro.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Both westbound lanes of Highway 72 are blocked due to a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler in Scottsboro. Police are directing westbound traffic onto Highway 79. 

There is also a two vehicle wreck blocking one of the eastbound lanes on Highway 72 in the same area. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events