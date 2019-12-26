Wreck involving 18-wheeler causing back up on Highway 72 in Scottsboro

Both westbound lanes of Highway 72 are blocked due to a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler in Scottsboro. Police are directing westbound traffic onto Highway 79.
There is also a two vehicle wreck blocking one of the eastbound lanes on Highway 72 in the same area.
