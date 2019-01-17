Clear

Roadway blocked on Cecil Ashburn alternate route after deadly wreck

New Hope Police and Fire are investigating a wreck that happened on Old Highway 431 near Hobbs Island Road.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 9:07 AM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 10:28 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

New Hope Police are investigating a wreck that happened around 7:45 Thursday morning and left one woman dead.

It happened on the corner of Ed Spears Road and Old Highway 431 just before Hobbs Island Road. New Hope Police and Fire responded to the scene and shut down the road.

According to New Hope Police, three females were in one vehicle and two of them were children. One woman was in another vehicle by herself. Witnesses say she started drifting over into the other lane, causing a head-on collision. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people in the other vehicle were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Officials are investigating the cause of the wreck.

