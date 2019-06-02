Clear

Wreck in southwest Huntsville causes power outage

Huntsville Utilities said they are working to replace the damaged pole.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A wreck Sunday afternoon caused a brief power outage in southwest Huntsville.

Huntsville Utilities said a vechicle struck a utility pole at the intersection of Newson Road and Westdale Court around 2:20 p.m. and knocked out the power in the area from Bob Wallace Avenue south to Martin Road and from Redstone Arsenal east over to Triana Boulevard. 

The utility company said continued work to replace the damaged pole will cause customers on Newson Road, north of Wesdale Court, to be affected. 

Also, they add that "customers on Westdale Court, Westdale Cove, Kennemore Drive, and Grassfoot Drive are without power until the damaged utility pole is replaced."

