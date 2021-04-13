Clear

Wreck closes eastbound, westbound lanes on Highway 72 at McCulley Mill Road in Limestone County

Be advised.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 1:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down because of a wreck on Highway 72 at McCulley Mill Road.

The wreck is in the westbound lane.

Air Evac crews are responding. Drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.

The sheriff’s office posted to Twitter about the wreck around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

