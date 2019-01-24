Wreck causes traffic problems eastbound on Interstate 565

A wreck Thursday around 5:23 p.m. caused traffic problems on Interstate 565.
All lanes were blocked except for one when heading eastbound from near the Huntsville International Airport up until the Bob Wallace Exit.
HEMSI, police and fire crews responded to the scene. Parts of a vehicle involved in the wreck were scattered on the road.
