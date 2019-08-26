Wreck causing delays at U.S. 431 and Caldwell Lane in Huntsville

Clear
Posted: Aug 26, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

One lane is blocked on U.S. 431 after a wreck at the intersection with Caldwell Lane.

Huntsville police, Huntsville Fire and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. responded to the wreck.

