Wreck causing delays at U.S. 431 and Caldwell Lane in Huntsville

One lane is blocked on U.S. 431 after a wreck at the intersection with Caldwell Lane.
Huntsville police, Huntsville Fire and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. responded to the wreck.
