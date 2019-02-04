Clear

Wreck blocks part of Sutton Road

No injuries have been reported.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Crews are cleaning up a two-vehicle accident on Sutton Road.

The incident blocked the eastbound lanes near the corner of Mountain Cove Circle.

The roadway should re-open soon, but avoid the area if possible.

