Multiple people are injured after a wreck in Madison Co. on Sunday.

The Hazel Green Fire Department said two victims are in critical condition after the multi-vehicle crash.

Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said it happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 231/431 and Grimwood Road.

The Hazel Green Fire Department, HEMSI, Madison Co. Rescue Squad, ALEA and the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

