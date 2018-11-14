Right now, 1,400 wreaths are in place on veterans graves at Valhalla Cemetery in Huntsville. Dozens of volunteers laid the "Wreaths of Remembrance" Wednesday morning. Organizers with "Wreaths for Veterans" say they first got the idea of laying the wreaths after seeing similar ones at Arlington National Cemetery. Huntsville was the first city in Alabama to start the tradition and it now happens statewide. Several community members, veterans and members of Huntsville High School's JROTC volunteered their time to lay the wreaths, with many saluting the veterans graves they stood in front of.



"With my family completely being in the military, my father, my sister my grandfather, my great grandfather. So, it means a lot to me to give back and give them the respect they deserve," said Christian Eichelberger, a volunteer and member of JROTC at Huntsville High.

If you missed the volunteer opportunity on Wednesday, more volunteers are still needed on Thursday to lay 4,000 wreaths at Maple Hill Cemetery. The wreaths will stay in place until after the new year.