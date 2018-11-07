Wounded warriors in Huntsville for Veterans Day

Hundreds of students and the Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama welcomed wounded warriors to Huntsville. The 29 veterans traveled from 9 states across the country.

The wounded warriors along with service dogs and care givers are here to be recognized for veterans day. Semper Fi wanted to recognize and show them hospitality.

Many of these veterans never received a welcome back ceremony because they were wounded.

Outside of them participating in the veterans day parade this weekend, they'll ride a boat on Lake Guntersville, attend several dinners, a middle school choir will sing to them and they'll fly on a private airplane in north.

WAAY 31 spoke with a 6th grader at Madison Academy and said both parents were in the navy, so cheering the veterans were in an honor.

"That was really fun and my mom was really excited for me to come and was wanting me to come and it was a fun experience," said Theodore Foster.

The service members represent 5 branches of the military. They go back home on Tuesday.