Worsening drought, but some rain on the way

Temperatures start chilly and highs warm to seasonable levels during the afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine, because our next day that can even compare in regard to how nice the weather is Friday will be next Wednesday.

So, things get pretty active through the weekend into the beginning of next week. A tropical disturbance in the Gulf, likely to become Tropical Storm Nestor, moves onshore late Friday night/early Saturday morning. While the majority of the moisture with the system stays to our southeast, we'll likely see scattered showers and storms Saturday, especially across our eastern counties. We catch a break from active weather Sunday, then the attention turns to a cold front approaching Monday.

This next cold front will likely pass Monday evening/night. We'll see breezy conditions through the day as the front draws near. Thunderstorms, some possibly strong, accompany the cold front. In all, we'll likely see about an inch of rain through early Tuesday morning. That's good news for the drought, as the most recent drought monitor released this morning shows an expansion of extreme drought from Jackson County into DeKalb County. In general, drought conditions have worsened east of I-65 over the past week.