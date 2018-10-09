Clear
Worlds of Works Career Expo coming to the Shoals

More than 3,000 8th grade students will visit Northwest Shoals Community College for the two-day expo.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 12:13 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

A different kind of career fair is happening in the Shoals in just a few weeks. North AlabamaWorks! is hosting the first Worlds of Works Expo in North Alabama on October 25th and 26th.

More than 3,500 eight graders from Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties will fill Northwest Shoals Community College to explore different career paths. Students will get to take part in hands-on learning of the different jobs.

More than 100 industries will be participating, like, manufacturing, health care and construction.

"We need as many students as possible trained in those positions that are going to be in high demand. Toyota alone is going to be hiring hundreds into the manufacturing facility," said Stephanie McCulloch, Assistant Director at North AlabamaWorks!

The students participating will be doing so through their school districts. High School students and their parents will be able to visit the expo Thursday afternoon.

For additional information, you are asked to contact Stephanie McCulloch at smculloch@northala-bamaworks.com.

