Worlds of Work expo exposes Shoals students to different career paths

Thousands of middle school students are taking over the campus of Northwest Shoals Community College for the Worlds of Work event.

Sixty area companies are on the Northwest Shoals Community College campus for the event. Those industries are manufacturing, public safety, healthcare, construction and more.

"We want to make sure they understand some of the options that are available to them and also the career path for that so what training and education needs to go along with that career," said Stephanie McCulloch, the assistant director of North Alabama Works.

North Alabama Works is a public-private partnership that trains youth for the workforce. They're putting on the expo. She says it's a fun event for students to get hands-on experience for jobs they might want in the future.

"We want to make sure we are informing them before they get to the 9th grade where they make their four-year plans," said McCulloch

This is an opportunity to build Alabama's future workforce in skilled trade jobs, too.

"We want to make sure that as Toyota Mazda starts to open and as these other companies come on board and all these expansions take place that they are getting the employees they need," said McCulloch.

An eighth grader, Andrew Massey, says he's always been interested in farming, but after going through the expo, now he's curious about other industries.

"I also liked the welding and electricians and stuff like that," said Massey. "It was interesting to see and learn how much they make and what they do."

The Worlds of Work event will continue until noon on Friday. There is also book work and a curriculum that goes along with North Alabama Works and their Worlds of Work day.