World's Longest Yard Sale happening this weekend in DeKalb County

You can shop at the world's longest yard sale!

It's taking place on Lookout Mountain Parkway in DeKalb County, now through Sunday. It starts in Gadsden, Alabama and goes all the way to Hudson, Michigan. If you would like to go, most vendors start at eight in the morning. You never know what treasures you might find!

"Glassware, woodworks, there's novelty items, there's toys, lots of toys which is good for the kids, book...Not just antiques. It's a little bit of everything, new stuff is sold here, too," said John Dersham, president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.

The president and CEO of DeKalb tourism said it also gives a boost to the local economy! Each year, up to 35,000 people come through the county for the sale.