World War II veteran's remains en route to final resting place in Athens

A World War II veteran's remains are on the way to his final resting place in his hometown.

Edgar Gross was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains were buried as an unknown soldier at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

He was recently identified and will be laid to rest on Memorial Day in Athens. His remains were flown into Huntsville's airport Friday evening.

Now, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and the Patriot Guard Riders are helping him to Athens.