World War II vet gets honorary wings after more than 70 years

Faculty, staff, and students witnessed first-hand the surprise of a lifetime after the World War II veteran received his wings.

Charles Henry told us this honor is not just for him, but for his brothers as well.

"To be here and to be able to honor those who sacrificed their lives for us, for me also," said Charles Henry.

Charles Henry and several other veterans gathered at Monrovia Middle School for a breakfast to thank them for their service.

What they didn't know was they would also see an honor 70 years in the making.

Henry was denied the opportunity to be a paratrooper in World War II because of the color of his skin.

Henry didn't jump out of a plane but helped guard prisoners of war, and for Henry it was enough to know he helped his country.

"It's a pleasure. I feel honored just to be among this group and these fellow soldiers and fellow vets," said Henry.

Thursday morning students at Monrovia Middle School told us it's something they'll always remember.

"Some of them are in their hundreds and because they've been through so much and it's inspiring and we can look up to them and learn so much from them," said Lily Wilson, Monrovia Middle School student.

Command Sergeant Major Billy Counts told us to be able to give Henry this honor meant a lot to him and he knows how dangerous and deadly it was during the war.

"One in 10 para-troopers survived in World War 2. One in 10. Even knowing that he volunteered," said Command Sgt. Major Billy Counts,who's the Garrison Command Sgt. Major.

The Forever Young Veterans are looking into how to get Henry the jump of his life.

When they asked him would he be willing he said a very happy yes!