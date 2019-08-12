World War II ship set to dock in Decatur

A floating piece of World War II history will soon make its way to The River City.
"The LST 325 served in WWII on the beaches of Normandy, as well as in the invasions of Sicily and Solerno," according to the Alabama Tourism Department.
ATD said in a statetment that the vessel is the "last fully functional World War II-configured LST."
The ship will be docked in Decatur for six days, from August 29 through September 3. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and tickets to tour the vessel are $10 per person.
According to the USS LST Ship Memorial, it will then travel to Aurora, Indiana.
