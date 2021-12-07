World War II Veterans honored for courageous service, one Huntsville woman's story

The remaining 8 World War ll veterans being cared for at Huntsville’s Floyd E Tut Fann Home, were honored for their courageous and selfless service to the United States over 80 years ago.

The Non-Commissioned Officers Association awarded World War ll veterans with medallions, as a token of gratitude.

98-year-old Lavell Williams served from 1942 to 1944 as a hospital corpsmen. On Tuesday, she held her medal high and said how proud she was.

“I was first stationed in New York and then I was transferred down to Charleston,” said Lavell Williams, a World War ll veteran.

Long days and hours but Williams recalls one thing that she did the most.

“We marched mostly, a lot of marching,” said Williams.

It’s all pieces of a puzzle that Williams has shared with her daughter, Teresa Rhodes over the years.

“One of her main stories is when she was stationed at Charleston, taking care of the wounded soldiers,” said Rhodes.

Prior to joining the service, Rhodes said her mother went to Florence State Teachers College, now known as the University of North Alabama.

“She decided she didn’t want to be a schoolteacher, so that’s when she went to join the service,” said Rhodes.

New York, Charleston, and Jacksonville, all areas Williams was stationed in. In the late 1960s, Williams moved to Huntsville and called it home ever since.

“She worked for three doctors here in Huntsville,” said Rhodes.

When Williams started working at doctors' offices in Huntsville, there was one patient, named Dr. Van Braun.

Rhodes said Dr. Braun requested her mother do his treatments and no one else. Williams now calls it her “claim to fame.”

Helping others and saving lives since 1942.