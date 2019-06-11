Local World War II Veterans are now home from Normandy

Some local World War II veterans are now back in Huntsville after going on a honor flight to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The veterans arrived at the Huntsville International Airport Monday night and a crowd of people was waiting to welcome them home. The veterans left last week with the Forever Young Senior Veterans to visit the beaches of Normandy where they once fought.

At the airport one veteran told WAAY 31 that he expected the beach to look the same as it was 75 years ago, but he was surprised to see how much it had changed. While on the trip, several veterans were interviewed by ABC and featured on 'World News Tonight.' One of those veterans, Harold McMurran, said he brought some sand home from the beach and it helps him remember everything. McMurran also said the trip gave him closure.

"I put a lot of things to rest that I had in my mind. I didn't want to dwell on any of it, but it helped," said veteran, Harold McMurran.

People who waited for the veterans at the airport last night wore red, white, and blue to honor them. McMurran told WAAY 31 the best part of his trip was coming back home.