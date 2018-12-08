World War II Veteran turns 102-years-old

Huntsville World War II Veteran, Major Wooten is celebrating his 102nd birthday. Wooten said he feels honored to be alive. Today he was surrounded by several friends, family and other veterans at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Wooten said there's no secret to living a long life because most days he doesn't think much about it. His mind is still sharp and he still remembers when the stock market crashed in 1929.

"Cotton was .21 a pound at the time. We gathered 30 bales of cotton and we got 2 or 3 cents a pound for it. We lost. I think I was the only one who got a pair of shoes out of it. I've been buying my shoes ever since," said Major Wooten.

Major Wooten told WAAY 31 he's looking forward to traveling to Europe this year and seeing where he served during World War II. He will travel with The Forever Young Senior Veterans group in Huntsville.