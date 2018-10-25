Clear

Work begins next week to replace Rainsville bridge

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 1:13 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 1:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Work will begin in Rainsville next week to replace the one-lane bridge on Chavies Road over Town Creek with a two-lane bridge.

The work will be done by the contractor, Miller and Miller, and will cost almost $2 million through funding from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program. The project is sponsored by the city.

They will start installing signs on Monday, October 29, and once these are all completed, the road will be blocked off for a year during demolotion and until the new bridge is completed. During this time, traffic will be detoured from Fortner Road to Old Highway 35 and back to Chavies Road.  

