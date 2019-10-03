Workers gather in Madison support group to fight age-based hiring

It is a brutal reality that many people face. They might have great skills and qualifications, but they are not getting jobs.

As WAAY 31 found out, many employers see them as too old, and many of them are not at the age of retirement.

This group is gathering because they want jobs. It's a support group in Madison where people can share there experiences, get feedback and connect with others dealing with similar obstacles.

At the group session, WAAY 31 met Tom Adair. He was a trainer for Toyota for 18 years, and then took a buyout at age 57.

"I didn't initially have any problems two or three years after that, but age 60 seemed to be the magic number. I started being discriminated against with work. I would see lawyers about it and they would say, 'Yes, that is discrimination. You can file a lawsuit. You can get the job,' and I said, 'That's not what I want,'" Adair said.

"'[I ask] After putting all those years into a profession and being successful at it, would you ever have imagined that at this point in your life, this would be an issue that you would be dealing with?' [He answers] 'No, absolutely not. I thought I would have work when I left,'" Adair said. "It's like having cold water thrown on you and you think, I have value, I can save you money. I can do these skills, hitting the ground running. You don't have to train me. And yet, they are not interested."

Carla Holder was also at the meeting. She said after working in the financial industry for years, she had a similar experience.

"My position was eliminated in October of 2014, just as I had turned 60," Holder said. "I knew that age was part of it, but there wasn't any point in trying to sue them. It was not going to be productive."

A senior attorney for AARP, Laurie McCann, spoke with WAAY 31 on FaceTime. She said age discrimination laws protect workers ages 40 and older.

McCann said most cases are reported by people in their 50s, but it varies by industry. She's seen cases in the technology, advertising and media sectors that have started when the worker is in their 30s.

"The definition of age discrimination is when you are being treated differently based on your age. So, if you notice that your younger colleagues are asked to go to training, are getting promoted and you are not, those are some indications that you might be being treated differently because of your age," McCann said.

She offers this advice to anyone who feels they are facing age discrimination in the workplace.

"I always advise our members that I talk to to start keeping a journal or a diary if you are getting concerned that your age might be a factor in the work place. So, if someone says something related to age, write it down. Write down when it happened. Write down who else was in the room who might be a good witness," McCann said.

McCann also said it's important to be a lifelong learner and keep your skills sharp. She said if you want to stay in the workforce, don't feed the stereotypes about older workers. Defy the stereotypes, and you will be in a better place, she said.

AARP is supporting legislation called the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act. The goal is to overturn a U.S. Supreme Court decision that makes it harder to prove age discrimination.