Worker loses job for t-shirt he wore to vote

A worker at a Memphis hospital lost his job after a picture posted online showed him voting in Mississippi while wearing a t-shirt with a Confederate flag, a noose, and the words "Mississippi Justice," the New York Post reported. The man, identified as Clayton Hickey, cast his vote in the Memphis suburb of Olive Branch, Mississippi. The photo was taken by a fellow voter at the same precinct and circulated on Twitter.

After he was recognized as a nurse at Regional One Health, the hospital system received multiple complaints about his attire and made the decision to terminate him. They released a formal statement after his firing:

"Regional One Health is committed to a safe, secure, and comfortable work environment for our patients, guests, employees, and medical staff. All allegations of inappropriate behavior and violations of trust involving employees are reviewed and investigated. We understand and appreciate the intense feelings related to this situation, but it is our duty to perform a thorough due diligence to verify the truth.”

“As of today, November 8, 2018, we have completed our investigation and what we learned led to the termination of the employee in question. Regional One Health holds employees to a high standard. We are committed to upholding our mission to provide compassionate care and exceptional services to all. This includes fostering a safe and protected work and care environment for all. Behaviors contrary to these principles are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The Post also reported Hickey is a former Memphis police officer who was fired in 2010 after he was charged with delinquency of a minor. Investigators said he was found with a 17-year-old girl and an open container of alcohol.