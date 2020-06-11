Work to widen Interstate 565 in Limestone County begins June 14

Work on Interstate 565 in Limestone County will begin Sunday night.

The $14.3 million resurfacing and widening project is the first major project funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Crews will resurface more than seven miles of Interstate 565 from just west of Exit 1 to just west of Exit 7.

The interstate will be widened to three travel lanes in each direction. Work expected to happen in June will be completed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Two lanes will remain open in each direction during the widening.

It's estimated the project will be completed by Dec. 17, 2021.