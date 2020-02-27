Clear

Work release program unanimously approved by Huntsville City Council

Madison County Jail

The last municipality in Madison County without a work release program changed that stance.

In a 5-0 vote, the Huntsville City Council approved a work release program that's a joint agreement between the City of Huntsville and the Madison County Office of Alternative Sentencing and Release.

The agreement allows a select group of inmates that go through municipal court to be eligible for work release. Judge Lonzo Robinson said those with a violent criminal history or those charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs would not be eligible for the program.

"We'll look at that person. That person will be drug tested, alcohol tested, arrangements for transportation would be made. This is someone that they will look at and try to determine whether or not they had a job already or if they need to find them a job," said Judge Robinson.

Before they are vetted by the Office of Alternative Sentencing and Release, they need to get a recommendation from a municipal judge. 

Judge Robinson said part of the reason they are creating this program is to help prevent some people from falling into a cycle of recidivism. 

