Work may soon begin to improve Steger Road, Highway 431/231 intersection in Madison County

We learned more about the project from the county, who will pay for it and why people in the community say it's important.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 6:03 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2020 6:42 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

A half-million-dollar road improvement project might soon be underway in the northern part of Madison County.

The Alabama Department of Transportation told WAAY 31 the traffic volume in the area of Steger Road and Highway 431/231 has warranted adding traffic lights at the intersection in Hazel Green.

"When everybody starts going back to work when this virus is over, the traffic in the mornings is going to be really bad," said Adam Madewell, who lives in the area.

People who live in the Hazel Green area said traffic back-up is something that happens along Highway 431/231 frequently.

"Over the years, the amount of traffic that comes out of the road is just multiplying," said Tom Brandon, Madison County Commissioner.

Madison County District One Commissioner Tom Brandon said the growth in the Hazel Green area isn't stopping any time soon with signs at the intersection advertising multiple new subdivisions.

"Right now, there is slated to be down Steger Road, there is slated to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 600 to 800 houses that will be down that road by the time all the lots are built that have been approved," said Brandon.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the county has requested to install traffic lights, and widen the right turn lane on Steger Road onto 431/231 to help stop back-up.

Madewell said with the road curving at the intersection and some traffic having limited visibility, he's seen multiple wrecks along the road throughout the years.

"In the last couple of years, they have multiple fatality accidents. I think there were two in 2019. They're becoming more common unfortunately," said Madewell.

And Brandon explained additional warning signals will be installed to help slow down traffic in the area.

"One of the things we are going to try to do to help mitigate that concern is on both sides of the light going north or south, either one. We are going to put up some warning lights to let you know that, number 1, there is a stop light coming up and, number 2, whether or not it's red," said Brandon.

Brandon told us it's unclear when the project will start, as they're still waiting to receive the permits from the state. He said they hope to have the project underway soon, but don't have a timeline of how long it will take to complete just yet.

