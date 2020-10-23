Work crews begin removal of Huntsville’s Confederate monument

The Confederate monument outside the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville is being removed.

Law enforcement and work crews began blocking off the area around the monument about 11 p.m. Thursday.

Huntsville police said it could take between three and 12 hours to remove the monument as crews are trying to determine how it is anchored to the ground.

Earlier this week, Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones told WAAY 31 he believed the monument would be moved soon. He said he believes it will be relocated to Maple Hill Cemetery. The cemetery is managed by the city and where the monument currently sits is county property.

This live video is courtesy of Reemuhlus Bowden. Notice: Some in the crowd occassionally use profanities. Please view with that in mind: