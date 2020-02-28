Woody Anderson Ford employee honored for rescuing man from burning car

Friday morning, a tow truck driver was honored for saving someones life!

One week ago, Jeremy Price saw a bad car crash and immediately took action.

"I (saw) a car airborne and turned up sideways in a ditch and ... sparks under the hood. I got pulled over and everybody was hollering there's someone in there and the car started burning," said Price.

That's when Price hopped out to help the driver.

WAAY 31 spoke with Price and was there the moment he was recognized for his heroism.

"The car started burning more and more and more and I really didn't think about it I just went to the back of the car and seen that the window was out and went inside the car and tried to retrieve the guy," said Price.

Price went inside of a car that was burning and saved a young man's life.

The driver walked away from that crash with only cuts and bruises.

On Friday, Price received several awards for his brave act.

First responders there told us they're proud Price stepped up to the plate before they arrived.

"People don't always want to put their safety in front of someone else's. That's a very risky thing at times. But people calculate the situation and choose what they choose to do," said Blake Mathis, a Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department employee.

Price said what happened was a spur of the moment reaction and he wasn't looking for a pat on the back. He said he's glad he was able to help someone in need, and hopes anyone else would do the same.

"I'm glad everything went well, glad everybody's safe and if you ever see anybody in need or anything, please give a helping hand," he said.

The Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department told us in any case always determine what's the best and safest thing to do.

But the quicker you can act or call for help as a bystander, the better.