A Woodville man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Marshall County.

Kar Kevin Provens, 32, was fatally injured when the 2007 motorcycle he was driving passed multiple vehicles and hit a 2017 Ford F-250, according to Alabama State Troopers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place about 7:35 p.m. Friday on Marshall County 79 near Baker Mountain Road, about nine miles south of Guntersville.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.