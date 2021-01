A Woodville man is in the hospital and charged with pedestrian under the influence after a Wednesday morning crash.

Jeremy Edward Bates, 39, was walking in the roadway of Alabama 35 near Little Arkansas Road about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Bates was taken to a nearby hospital.

Troopers continue to investigate.