'Women Honoring Women' event held at the Von Braun Center

The 20th Annual Women Honoring Women event was held Tuesday at the Von Braun Center, bringing out people from all over North Alabama.

The fundraising event is hosted by the Women’s Economic Development Council.

It was extra special this year because it was held on giving Tuesday.

The event is their largest event held each year, which in turn helps the WEDC Foundation continue its mission of empowering local women.

"This is such an empowering and inspirational event," Vice President of the WEDC Foundation Board Lauren Smith said. "It's great to have it in person again to be able to honor the women in our community and also be able to inspire our scholars."

There are 5 honorees this year.

The ladies from all different backgrounds came together to inspire even more women.

"I am absolutely elated, honored, privileged, doesn't describe it," 2021 honoree and CEO of The Company You Keep, PeggyLee Wright said.

Since starting the Women Honoring Women event about 20 years ago, there have been 109 nominees.

The WEDC empowers local women in their pursuit of higher education through mentoring, financial assistance, and professional development.

Providing women with the tools they need to succeed and not only that but to thrive as well.

The money raised at the event will go right back to the non-profit organization.

WEDC started in 1998 and to date, more than 190 scholars have benefited from the foundation.

You can learn more about WEDC here.

"Events like this are truly important because not only does this event allow for the WEDC Foundation to operate fully for its annual funding, but it also gives scholarships to those young ladies and that's truly important with 100% of the proceeds going straight back into the program and all of it benefiting these young ladies and the education that they're receiving," Wright said.

For the last several years WEDC scholars have received $1,500 each semester, but tonight the WEDC announced that amount has been raised to $2,000.

"Our scholars are our future workforce and our future women leaders in the community and so investing in them and supporting them is really not only important to them but important to our overall community," Smith said.

If you'd like to learn more about the 2021 honorees click here.