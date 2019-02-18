Woman's purse, late husband's wallet stolen at Decatur hospital

A woman who just lost her husband is now asking for help after someone stole her purse that held her husband’s wallet and other sentimental items inside.

The purse-snatching happened while the woman, Anita Jenkins, was waiting to visit her son who is in critical condition at Decatur-Morgan Hospital's Decatur General Campus.

Jenkins said she never thought she’d be victim to a purse-snatching, especially not inside a hospital. She said it’s one of the places where she actually felt safest, but now, she’s just hoping to get her things back and says she’s thankful for the hospital’s help.

"When I was woken up by the gentleman at the desk to tell me that the doors were open for visitation, I couldn’t find my purse,” she said.

Jenkins was trying to sneak in a quick nap while she waited to visit her son, who’s in critical condition at Decatur General, when someone took her purse.

"They found my purse in the garbage can in the men’s restroom right around the corner from me, but everything is gone,” she said.

Not only is Jenkins now missing cash and credit cards, but she also lost important identification cards, photos and medication, but that’s not the worst of it.

"There is a wallet that is my husband’s who just recently passed away. It has a Purdue train on the front of it, and it had a $5 coin that he carried for luck, and it had two dollar bills that he carried for luck,” she said.

Luckily, Jenkins got a look at the man who she believes is responsible.

"He’s a white man, probably in his thirties. He had a black and yellow jacket on. He had a black knit stocking cap, and he had a blonde beard,” she said.

With everything that’s been going on in her life lately, Jenkins says the theft is the last thing she needed.

"I’m sleeping even less now,” she said.

She has a message for the man responsible.

"You could’ve had my money. You could’ve had my medication. I just want my items back that I can’t replace," she said.

Hospital officials say there is surveillance video that shows someone walk into the hospital, take Jenkins’ purse and then later walk out, but because they’ve turned that video over to police, and it’s still an active investigation, they weren’t able to give us that video.

However, because of the hospital’s surveillance video, Decatur police say they do have a suspect in mind.