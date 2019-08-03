Clear
Woman working to help students get the school supplies they need in Arab

A woman in Arab is working to make sure every child who needs school supplies, but can't afford them, gets what they need before the start of school next week.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The city school district has sent out a list of things kids will need for class this semester. Their list just for kindergartners has more than 19 different items, including a 10 dollar supply donation. We talked to one woman who is helping those who can't afford it.

"I remember going to Walmart, getting school supplies and I had to leave them because I had to choose food over school supplies," said Jana Willis.

Willis works to help any family she can not be in the same positions she was years ago. She says she has children on her list from districts even outside of Arab all needing help.

"Between the backpack, and supplies you're going to be at around 50 dollars, 45....For the bare minimum," said Willis.

For the last two months, Willis has been working with businesses across Marshall County to collect as many school supplies as possible.

"It takes a village, and the whole community has helped with this project," said Willis.

Saturday, she was up to 170 backpacks, with supplies to fill them. She says even if they run out she's determined to find supplies for any child in need. They will start handing out school supplies tomorrow at 2 p.m. at the Liberty Church in Arab.

If you'd like to help contact Jana Willis 256-673-0145.

