‘I never got to say goodbye:’ Guntersville woman urges vaccination after losing husband to Covid-19

One North Alabama woman is sharing her story with us after her husband died from COVID-19.

"Last thing he said to me was that he loved me. I will always cherish those three words," said Carla Feehan, whose husband passed away from COVID.

Carla Feehan holds a picture of herself with her late husband Mike Feehan Carla Feehan holds a picture of herself with her late husband Mike Feehan

He was a man of service and honor.

"Mike was one of a kind. He was in the military for 30 years," said Carla.

Mike Feehan fought for his country, then fought for his life.

"At the beginning, it was like the flu ... and then he started spiraling down," said Carla.

In December, both Mike and Carla got COVID.

"We let our guard down for about 15 minutes," said Carla.

She told me she will never forget that car ride to the hospital.

"He was gasping for breath. It was like seeing someone drown, actually," she said.

After being in the hospital on a ventilator, Carla's worst fears came true.

"I never got to say goodbye to him. I told him I loved him while he was on the ventilator, but I don't want anyone to ever experience what I went through in that ICU room, having the ventilator turned off and to see your loved one die," said Carla.

She showed me pictures of the couple taken three weeks before they got the virus.

"If I had known he only had three weeks, if I had just known. I am so thankful that we did this photo shoot," said Carla.

She believes Mike would want people to get the vaccine.

"I just think that somebody that did so much for our country and would do it again without hesitation, he would encourage you to get this vaccination," said Carla.

Unfortunately, Mike died before the vaccine was available, but Carla hopes by sharing her story, it will encourage others to get vaccinated.