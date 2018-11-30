Woman who OD'ed while giving birth at Burger King wants her baby back

Elizabeth Sanders made headlines this past summer after she overdosed on heroine and Xanax while giving birth on the toilet in a Burger King bathroom. She immediately lost custody of the infant and two other children, ages 8 and 5. She tells Columbus ABC affiliate WSYX-TV she is now sober and wants her children back.

The baby and her 5-year-old are in the care of Sanders' mother, while her 8-year-old is living with her father. Sanders is forbidden from living at her mother's house.

"Nobody should feel like there's no way to bounce back because if I can do it anybody can definitely do it,” Sanders said after her completion of 122 days in detox. She said she sought treatment for her addiction before she gave birth but was turned away because of her pregnancy. She also said she has no memory of what took place.

"It was the Xanax and heroin I was taking, just snorting them both together and that's the big effect of the Xanax, you don't remember. I remember being at the hospital and not being pregnant anymore and not knowing what happened; that's what's really scary."

According to WSYX-TV, Sanders' boyfriend and baby’s father, Zach Frey, was also high and passed out in his car in the parking lot that day. He was arrested on drug charges.