Woman wanted by Fort Payne Police for stealing credit cards, identities

Fort Payne Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect, Brandy Lynn Hairston, who is wanted in connection to thefts and vehicle break-ins. Police say she has several alias names and targets credit cards, debit cards and identifications.

Police say evidence shows that Hairston uses the stolen cards immediately and fraudulently uses victims' identities for person gain, while destroying their credit and image. Video shows she frequents the Shallowford/Gunbarrel business area, but she is also facing charges in relation to an auto-burglary from Northgate Mall in Hixson, according to police.

If you come into contact with the suspect, Fort Payne Police urge you to not get involved with her. Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Hairston has active warrants out for her arrest, and police say she is reported to be homeless and staying in different hotels.