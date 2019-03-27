Woman takes package from porch in Limestone County, brings back stolen cat food

A woman now has her stolen cat food back after a doorbell camera caught a thief taking the package from her front porch.

The crime happened in the Heritage Estates subdivision off of Old Railroad Bed Road.

WAAY 31 spoke with neighbors about the theft.

“It’s a very nice community," said Grace Collins. "Everyone I’ve come into contact with has been very welcoming and warm.”

Grace Collins has lived in the Heritage Estates subdivision for about ten years and says she’s never had any issues with crime.

So, when she learned that one of her neighbors had a package stolen from her front porch, she was shocked. Luckily, the thief only got away with a bag of cat food.

“I’m very glad it was only cat food," she said. "Luckily, it wasn’t something more expensive like a new phone or a printer--something that costs hundreds of dollars.”

Other neighbors are also on edge after hearing the news.

“We order a lot of packages, but we try to ensure that we’re either home on the days they’re going to get here or we utilize companies that let you know ahead of time how long it’s going to take to arrive," said Meryl Crisafulli. "Or, honestly, just get it shipped to someone’s house who you know is home all the time.”

WAAY 31 spoke with the woman whose package was stolen. She didn’t want to go on camera, but she said one of her neighbors posted the video her doorbell captured on social media and it went viral.

Sure enough, after the post, the thief brought the cat food back, but it was wrapped in a shirt.

“Everyone in this area is looking out for each other," Collins said.

Many folks in the neighborhood told WAAY 31 this incident is just another example of why it’s so important to invest in surveillance systems.

The woman whose package was stolen filed a police report, but no arrests have been made at this time.