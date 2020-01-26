Clear
Woman taken to hospital by helicopter following wreck in Priceville

Morgan County 911 suggests said the two vehicles collided on Highway 67 near the intersection of Cove Creek Drive Sunday night.

Morgan County 911 said there were two vehicles involved in the wreck.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 7:42 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A woman was rushed to the hospital by a medical helicopter Sunday night after a wreck in Priceville, according to Priceville Police.

Morgan County 911 dispatch told WAAY 31 the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:40 p.m. on Highway 67 near the intersection of Cove Creek Drive in Priceville.

Crews have the scene partially blocked while they work the wreck.

WAAY 31 has a crew at the scene and will update this story.

