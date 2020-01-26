Woman taken to hospital by helicopter following wreck in Priceville

A woman was rushed to the hospital by a medical helicopter Sunday night after a wreck in Priceville, according to Priceville Police.

Morgan County 911 dispatch told WAAY 31 the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:40 p.m. on Highway 67 near the intersection of Cove Creek Drive in Priceville.

Crews have the scene partially blocked while they work the wreck.

WAAY 31 has a crew at the scene and will update this story.