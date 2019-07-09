Woman surprised to find snake in her car while driving

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) -- A routine drive through downtown Dickson turned into an unforgettable experience for a Dickson County woman when she found a snake on her foot.

“I looked down and there was a snake curled around between my foot and the door,” said Conni Heard, who lives in Charlotte. “It was a big snake.”

Heard said just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, she was driving from her home in Charlotte to a prayer meeting near downtown Dickson. After she realized a snake was touching her foot she immediately tried to park her Ford Escape on Main Street and get out of the vehicle. In the process, she hit another truck. She said she got out of the SUV screaming.

“This lady came out and asked if I was ok,” said Heard. “I said there is a snake in my car! That is all I could think of to say.”

Several downtown business owners, including country music singer Craig Morgan came outside to try and help Heard and capture the snake. Dickson police and animal control also responded. Officers shut down the block of Main Street, while they captured and removed the snake.

It was a Rat Snake estimated to be about three feet long.

Heard said she doesn’t know how the snake ended up in her car, but said she lives on a farm and it may have moved into the car to take cover.

“All I know is maybe he got chilly and climbed in the car to get warm through the engine?” said Heard. “I don’t know. I know how he got out. I don’t know how he got in.”

Heard said she was relieved no one was hurt, but she hoped her surprise passenger doesn’t ever come back.

“I haven’t got back in that vehicle,” laughed Heard. “I let my sweet husband drive it. One thing I will always remember is looking down and seeing that snake. That isn’t something I will probably forget.”