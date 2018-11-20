Clear
Woman sought by Huntsville Police for cashing elderly patient's checks

A woman is accused of taking checks from an elderly patient and then cashing them after the patient's death.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 4:42 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Courtesy of Huntsville Police

Huntsville Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Megan Tillery who is being charged with forgery and financial exploitation of an elderly person in the 1st degree. She is accused of taking checks from a patient who she was a caregiver for and then cashing them after the patient died.

Anyone with information about Tillery's location is urged to call the Huntsville Police Criminal Investigative Division at 256-427-7270 or 256-722-7100.

