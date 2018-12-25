Clear

Woman shot, killed inside Birmingham grocery store

This death makes nearly 100 for the year in the city.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 8:31 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Birmingham Police identified a woman shot and killed inside a Piggly Wiggly store where she worked as 28-year-old Jerika Manuel. ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reported her death is the 99th for the year in the city. So far police haven't publicly named a suspect in the case, although witnesses said he and Manuel were involved in a verbal fight at the cash register where she was working when the shooting took place. Police said Manuel and the shooter had an on-going feud and said this crime was not random.

