Woman shot, killed inside Birmingham grocery store

Birmingham Police identified a woman shot and killed inside a Piggly Wiggly store where she worked as 28-year-old Jerika Manuel. ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reported her death is the 99th for the year in the city. So far police haven't publicly named a suspect in the case, although witnesses said he and Manuel were involved in a verbal fight at the cash register where she was working when the shooting took place. Police said Manuel and the shooter had an on-going feud and said this crime was not random.