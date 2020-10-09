UPDATE: Woman dies after being shot in the head in Lawrence County

UPDATE: According to a spokesman with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, the victim has died as a result of the shooting. At this time, no charges have been filed related to the shooting but investigators know the identity of the shooter.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, a woman was flown to Huntsville Hospital early Friday morning after being shot in the head.

Around 12:25 a.m., deputies were called to a home on County Road 188 near Moulton where the 29-year-old woman was found. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Investigators say they know the identity of the person that shot the woman but did not release any more information. Deputies say this is considered an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.