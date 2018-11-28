Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman sentenced in Colbert Co. to life in prison for husband's murder

She was found guilty this month.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 4:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Erica Fox was sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to the Colbert Colbert County District Attorney.

Fox was found guilty this month for conspiring with her boyfriend to murder her husband, Jason Fox, and collect his life insurance money. Her trial started in October.

Fox's boyfriend, Ronnie Credille, plead guilty to murder in 2017 and is serving a life imprisonment sentence. He also admitted he and Fox killed Jason Fox to collect what the TimesDaily reported as $300,000 of insurance money.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events