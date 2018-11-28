Woman sentenced in Colbert Co. to life in prison for husband's murder

Erica Fox was sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to the Colbert Colbert County District Attorney.

Fox was found guilty this month for conspiring with her boyfriend to murder her husband, Jason Fox, and collect his life insurance money. Her trial started in October.

Fox's boyfriend, Ronnie Credille, plead guilty to murder in 2017 and is serving a life imprisonment sentence. He also admitted he and Fox killed Jason Fox to collect what the TimesDaily reported as $300,000 of insurance money.