Erica Fox was sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to the Colbert Colbert County District Attorney.
Fox was found guilty this month for conspiring with her boyfriend to murder her husband, Jason Fox, and collect his life insurance money. Her trial started in October.
Fox's boyfriend, Ronnie Credille, plead guilty to murder in 2017 and is serving a life imprisonment sentence. He also admitted he and Fox killed Jason Fox to collect what the TimesDaily reported as $300,000 of insurance money.
Related Content
- Woman sentenced in Colbert Co. to life in prison for husband's murder
- Woman in prison for life files request to lessen sentence
- Colbert County man pleads guilty to murder
- Cortez Mitchell sentenced to life for 2015 murders
- Man serving life sentences for murders admits to killing Decatur woman
- Celebrities reignite fight to free woman in prison for life
- Jury recommends death penalty in Colbert County capital murder trial
- Colbert County family seeks answers in Bainbridge Loop murder
- Colbert County summer school program
- Colbert school board office burglarized
Scroll for more content...